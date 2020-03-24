Washington cuts its aid to Afghanistan by one billion dollars due to the differences of Ghani and Abdullah

the world Copy the link

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States will cut aid to Afghanistan by one billion dollars, due to the ongoing conflict between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah.

Moscow – Sputnik. In a statement after a one-day mediation mission to Kabul, Pompeo added, “We will also initiate a review of all our programs and projects to determine additional cuts and reconsider our pledges to future conferences for donors to Afghanistan.”

The minister pointed out that “this failure of leadership poses a direct threat to US national interests,” and the US government will begin to review cooperation with Afghanistan.

He continued, “Today … we are reducing aid to (Afghanistan) by one billion dollars this year. We are ready to reduce (aid) another billion dollars in 2021.”

Today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced visit to help salvage a historic agreement Washington signed with the Taliban at the end of February and is hampered by political differences and violence.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on March 9, but his rival for the job refused to acknowledge this and held a parallel inauguration.

Television footage showed Ghani taking the oath at the presidential palace in Kabul at a ceremony attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Abdullah Abdullah, the presidential candidate and opponent of Ghani, who is contesting the outcome of the elections, held his own ceremony at the same time, indicating that talks between the two sides brokered by Khalilzad to reach a settlement of the crisis were unsuccessful.

Pompeo visited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his palace before meeting with his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, and both say he is the legitimate president of the country after elections disputed in September.

Their position was hampered by the formation of a negotiating team to represent the Afghan government in planned talks with the Taliban, according to Reuters.