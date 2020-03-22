Protective equipment, disinfectants and medical teams: Russia provides aid to Italy

politics To the short link

The first Il-76 Russian Air and Space Force transport aircraft took off on Sunday from the Tschkalowski military airfield near Moscow to Italy. This machine brings professionals and equipment to Italy to help fight the novel coronavirus.

As the Russian Ministry of Defense announced earlier on Sunday, the necessary flying group had been prepared to bring the aid and resources made available to Italy to Italy.

“At the direction of the Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s air and space forces have completed the formation of a group of airmen necessary for the transportation of forces and resources from the Russian Ministry of Defense. They will be provided to help Italy fight the coronavirus, ”the communication said.

At the “Tschkalowski” military airfield near Moscow, nine Il-76 transport planes were ready for takeoff, which had been operationally relocated during the night to Sunday with crews from the Pskow, Ulyanovsk and Orenburg areas.

Putin sends help to Italy

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a phone call to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, confirmed his willingness to help Italy immediately in the fight against the preparation of the SARS CoV-2 virus and discussed its specific parameters. .

Because of the dramatic situation in Italy, Russia will provide, among other things, protective equipment, mobile supply stations and means for large-scale disinfection of means of transport and areas.

In addition to medical and other equipment, eight brigades with Russian virologists are to be deployed to the Italian regions particularly affected by the coronavirus, it said.

“Most of them are leading experts in their field. They participated directly in the elimination of the consequences of African swine fever, the Siberian anthrax and in the development of the vaccine against Ebola fever and the plague, “it says.

Corona virus in Italy

Italy is the country with the highest number of officially reported coronavirus deaths in the world. In Italy, more than 53,578 people have been infected with the new virus so far. 4825 people have died.

Coronavirus cases

At the end of December, Beijing notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan City, Hubei Province. A little later the coronavirus 2019-nCoV was identified as a pathogen. On March 11, the WHO classified the corona spread as a pandemic.

So far, 267,013 confirmed cases of infection have been registered in 184 countries. There are 11,201 deaths.

