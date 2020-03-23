MSB: Second Turkish-Russian patrol was carried out on M4 highway in Idlib

TurkeyShorten URL
“The 2nd Turkish-Russian united land patrol was carried out on the M4 highway in Idlib within the framework of the Moscow Accord with the participation of land and air elements,” the Ministry of National Defense said.
